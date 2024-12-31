Former Rangers player Lenny Randle dies – dead at 75

Former Texas Rangers infielder Lenny Randle has died.

The National Baseball Hall of Fame and his former team, the Seattle Mariners, mourned his death Monday night with posts on X. Randle was 75.

The Hall of Fame remembers 12-year big league veteran Lenny Randle, who has passed away at the age of 75. (📸 Doug McWilliams) pic.twitter.com/dftQgYPJXD — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) December 31, 2024

We are saddened by the passing of former Mariner Lenny Randle. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and loved ones 💙 pic.twitter.com/M7Q4evlNZf — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) December 31, 2024

The Arizona State alum had a memorable 12-year MLB career. He started his journey with the then-Washington Senators, who became the Texas Rangers during Randle’s second campaign. He spent six seasons with the franchise and had a batting average of .253 with 11 home runs and 192 RBIs across 608 games.

Randle then had brief stints with the New York Mets, New York Yankees, and Chicago Cubs before closing out his career with the Seattle Mariners. He retired from MLB in 1982.

Randle is perhaps most know for a few infamous moments on the field.

During a May 1974 game against the Cleveland Indians, opposing pitcher Milt Wilcox threw a pitch behind Randle. On the very next pitch, Randle laid down a bunt toward first base so that Wilcox was forced to field it. Randle used the opportunity to ram into Wilcox in retaliation.

On this date in 1974, Lenny Randle was thrown behind, so he dropped a bunt down just to LEVEL the pitcher pic.twitter.com/jvCHik8nh3 — Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) May 29, 2021

Fans also remember Randle for getting on his knees and blowing a grounder into foul territory as a member of the Mariners in a 1981 game against the Kansas City Royals.

A year after his final MLB season, Randle moved to Italy and became the first American to play in the the European nation’s professional league. Randle went from soft-hitting infielder in the United States to a legendary power batter in Italy.