Lindsey Hill tries to explain why she looked fine morning after alleged Trevor Bauer assault

Lindsey Hill gave an interview on Tuesday during which she answered many questions people were wondering, such as why she looked fine in a photo the morning after she allegedly was beat up by Trevor Bauer.

Hill alleged in a legal declaration, facing a penalty of perjury, that she was assaulted by Bauer on May 15, 2021, which was the night of their second of two consensual sexual encounters that spring.

Hill stated that she suffered “two black eyes, a bloodied swollen lip, significant bruising and scratching to one side of her face.” Her declaration alleged that she suffered significant head and facial trauma. Hill says that though she consented to having sex with Bauer, she did not consent to some of the things he allegedly did during their encounter.

Her signed declaration regarding her injuries do not seem to square with how she looked the morning after their final encounter.

In a video he released on Monday to share his side of the allegations he faced from Hill, Bauer shared a video clip that was taken by Hill on May 16. Hill was smiling and smirking and hardly looked injured. She certainly did not have black eyes, nor did she appear to have scratches or bruises.

Trevor Bauer's Accuser Lindsey Hill Blames Bad Lighting for the Fact She Looks Perfectly Fine in the Video She Made While Lying in His Bed https://t.co/OQIZQTMxa4 pic.twitter.com/5ghKTa9yZz — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 5, 2023

So what’s Hill’s explanation for why she looked fine in that video, but she looked beat up in photos she submitted in her request for a restraining order six weeks later? Hill provided her answer during an interview with “Prime Time with Alex Stein” on Tuesday.

“That video is taken with no lights on in the room. On Snapchat it was taken — and saved to the app. So lots of differences there between natural light and all that stuff. That video was taken maybe four hours before it happened,” Hill told Stein. “If you zoom in, the scratches are all there. You can’t see if there is a shadow on my face.”

Hill said she took selfies after getting in her car and that’s when you can see the scratches and bruises starting to develop. She claims the bruises developed within 24 hours.

Hill also gave some more context to that video clip shared by Bauer.

“That video … the next morning, I hadn’t seen everything that had happened to my body. I really had no idea. My cousin had Snapchatted me. He knew I was over [at Bauer’s house], and he kind of had said, ‘hey, how’s it going.’ In my mind at that point, that was probably 20-30 minutes before I left Bauer’s house. I was thinking like, ‘there’s no way I can tell anyone what happened. First of all, so embarrassing, because it ended up with me crying and shaking. It was just so embarrassing. So I record that to just send back to my cousin like, ‘hey, everything you know is fine.’ So that is exactly what happened there with me of just trying to rally and didn’t think I would ever say anything about what happened at that point in time,” Hill explained.

Hill also insists she did not lie.

“I did not make up an accusation about what he did to me. All of that went down. I have the pictures to prove it. I have the phone call that directly aligns, with no denial of doing all of those things.”

Here is how she looked in photos that were taken after she sought medical treatment.

Pics supposedly taken on the same day… pic.twitter.com/aW2d6gi8mg — MrDmaco (@MrDmaco) October 3, 2023

The photos do not seem to square up.

Hill’s claims were investigated, but authorities decided not to charge Bauer with any crimes. Hill’s request for a restraining order was also denied.

Bauer and Hill filed civil lawsuits against each other but agreed on Monday to drop their suits.

Bauer was placed on paid administrative leave by MLB in 2021. He was subsequently suspended two seasons by the league. The 2020 NL Cy Young Award winner is currently pitching in Japan.