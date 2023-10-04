Trevor Bauer accuser Lindsey Hill should face criminal perjury charges for lying

Lindsey Hill, the woman who accused Trevor Bauer of assaulting her twice in 2021, should face criminal perjury charges for lying in a legal declaration, based on new information released by Bauer.

Bauer and Hill agreed to settlements on Monday to drop their civil lawsuits against each other. As part of the terms of his settlement, Bauer retained his right to speak publicly. He did so by sharing a video on X Monday that received over 50 million views. In the video, Bauer shared new text messages that previously were not released. Though the text messages from Hill lack context, they appear to indicate she had targeted him for purposes of extortion. Without the context of the conversations in which those messages were shared, it’s difficult to draw any conclusions.

However, Bauer shared much more important evidence in that same video.

The former MLB pitcher, who is spending his first season pitching in Japan, shared a brief video clip in that same video shared on X. The video clip was apparently recorded by Hill, who was laying beside Bauer in bed the morning after their second sexual encounter.

In that May 16, 2021 video, Hill can be seen smirking and generally looking happy. You can see her smiling in this screenshot from that video.

Trevor Bauer clears his name after being falsely accused of sexual assault by Lindsey Hill. He shows evidence of her scheme to extort him and reveals he did not pay her a dime to settle the case. #JusticeForBauer #MeTooGoneWrong #BauerPower pic.twitter.com/OhOENebVZ6 — Fact File News (@factfilesnews_) October 2, 2023

Compare how she looked in that video to how she described her injuries in a declaration when she sought a restraining order against Bauer in June 2021.

This article from The Athletic published in 2021 resulted in all the outrage against Bauer.

From the article published by The Athletic in 2021:

“According to the woman’s declaration attached to the request and obtained by The Athletic, she suffered injuries as a result of the second encounter, including two black eyes, a bloodied swollen lip, significant bruising and scratching to one side of her face. In the woman’s declaration, signed under penalty of perjury of California state laws, she said that her medical notes state that she had ‘significant head and facial trauma’ and that there were signs of basilar skull fracture.”

Though The Athletic initially published that the medical notes stated she had signs of a skull fracture, Bauer sued The Athletic for ignoring that the medical notes concluded Hill did not have a skull fracture.

In her legal declaration, which was signed under penalty of perjury, Hill stated she had two black eyes, significant bruising and scratching to one side of her face.

But where are the black eyes, significant bruising and scratches?

SHAME!

SHAME!

SHAME! Lindsey Hill is evil.

Pics supposedly taken on the same day… pic.twitter.com/aW2d6gi8mg — MrDmaco (@MrDmaco) October 3, 2023

Here is a photo of Hill’s purported injuries that she shared while seeking the restraining order.

I know someone else who for some reason also had problems taking good clear photos in a well lit area, like Lindsey Hill had. pic.twitter.com/qexGHUaCUi — HUSH (@Hush9Hush) October 3, 2023

The video that shows Hill smiling and smirking in bed the morning after the sexual encounter was withheld from Bauer and the court. Bauer did not obtain that evidence until settling his lawsuit. He had initially said that the photos Hill shared with the court were altered.

Hill looks beat up in one set of photos and does not look injured in the other. Based on the new evidence that had previously been withheld, Hill should be charged for perjury. Where are her black eyes and scratches in that video she recorded from in bed with Bauer?