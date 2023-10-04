Lindsey Hill addresses her viral Morgan Wallen video

Lindsey Hill conducted an interview on Tuesday, a day after she and Trevor Bauer settled their lawsuits against each other by agreeing to drop them. Her interview was on The Blaze TV’s “Prime Time with Alex Stein,” and the interview came a day after Bauer shared his side of what happened between him and Hill.

Bauer released a video containing text messages and a video clip that many felt exonerated him of the assault allegations Hill made against him. During the interview, Hill answered some questions from Stein about the text messages and video released by Bauer.

Hill also was asked about the video of her acting crazy and shouting “f–k you!” to someone at a Morgan Wallen concert. Here is the video, but beware of the profanity from Hill.

Lindsey Hill looks like her head is about to explode. What a disgraceful human being. pic.twitter.com/Zc0LmpssEk — Whiners of America (@ShaneequaS67797) October 3, 2023

The video has drawn attention online, which led Stein to ask Hill about it. Hill seemed to ascribe her behavior to being drunk.

“I have fallen on my face with sobriety this entire year. I went to treatment in May,” Hill said. “I am a terrible drinker.”

Bauer made a reference to Hill’s alcoholism in the video he released on Monday. He mentioned a text message exchange Hill had with her Alcoholics Anonymous sponsor. Hill also told Stein she did not want to continue with her legal case because of further character assassination she might face due to scrutiny over her alcoholism.