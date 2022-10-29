 Skip to main content
Local radio call of Phillies’ Game 1 comeback was awesome

October 28, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Phillies players celebrating in the dugout

The Philadelphia Phillies defied the odds in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night, and almost as impressive was the local radio call.

Despite being down 5-0 after three innings, the Phillies came roaring back against the Houston Astros and ace Justin Verlander. Philadelphia got three runs on four hits off Verlander in the fourth inning and tied the game with a two-run double off the bat of JT Realmuto in the fifth inning.

Calling the game on the radio for WIP-FM in Philadelphia, Phillies play-by-play announcer Tom McCarthy and his broadcast partner Larry Andersen delivered a heck of an account of Realmuto’s game-tying hit. Take a listen (courtesy of Twitter user Nick Piccone).

The best part was easily Andersen’s audible “YES!” in the background. That was a sweet call.

The Phillies looked dead in the water in Game 1, and the Astros were even flexing on them after opening up such a big lead. But anything can happen in October, and the local radio call definitely helped capture the excitement of the moment.

