Los Angeles team took savage shot at Jose Altuve during game

Jose Altuve is still Los Angeles’ most hated.

The LA Kings of the NHL went viral this week for the savage swipe that they took at the Houston Astros star Altuve during a recent contest. On Thursday against the Seattle Kraken, the Kings did an MLB postseason-themed “look-a-like” game on the JumboTron amid a stoppage in play. Headshots of Los Angeles Dodgers players such as Max Muncy and Tony Gonsolin were displayed, and supposed look-a-likes from the crowd were chosen.

The JumboTron then ran Altuve’s image. But instead of picking someone from the crowd, a trash can was selected as Altuve’s look-a-like instead.

THEY GOT ALTUVE AS A TRASH CAN! https://t.co/CoIF4ZvGao — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) October 14, 2022

Though it has been years now, the ex-AL MVP Altuve is still seen as the face of the Astros’ 2017 cheating scandal in which the team used technology to steal signs before relaying them to their hitters by banging on a trash can. The Dodgers were the team that the Astros beat in the World Series that year, which is why the hard feelings still linger in Los Angeles.

The Astros already got a brutal reception during this year’s All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium. Now Los Angeles continues to give them harsh treatment even when they are not physically there.