Luis Severino signs with stunning AL team

Luis Severino has landed a multi-year deal in free agency, and many were stunned to hear which team decided to pay the former All-Star.

Severino has agreed to a 3-year, $67 million contract with the Oakland A’s, according to multiple reports. The contract is the largest guaranteed deal in the history of the A’s franchise.

BREAKING: Right-hander Luis Severino and the A’s are in agreement on a three-year, $67 million contract, sources tell ESPN. It is the largest guarantee in the history of the A’s franchise. And even with the qualifying offer attached, Severino got well over market expectations. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 5, 2024

Severino can opt out of the contract after the second year.

Prior to signing Severino, the largest free-agent contract the A’s had ever handed out was the 3-year $30 million deal they gave Billy Butler a decade ago. Eric Chavez signed the richest deal in team history with his 6-year, $66 million extension in 2004.

The A’s had been openly looking for pitching help this offseason, but they are notorious for not spending money. They rank near the bottom of Major League Baseball every season in payroll and were dead last in 2024 with just over $62 million.

Severino had back-to-back All-Star seasons with the New York Yankees in 2017 and 2018. He dealt with injuries for several seasons after that and underwent Tommy John surgery in 2021. He was not his dominant self upon returning, but the 30-year-old bounced back last season.

After signing a 1-year, $13 million deal with the New York Mets, Severino made 31 starts and went 11-7 with a 3.91 ERA. He rejected a 1-year, $21.05 million qualifying offer from the Mets this offseason in a decision that paid off.

The A’s finished 69-93 last season, which was a big improvement over their 50 wins from 2023. They are now moving into a minor league ballpark in Sacramento while their new Las Vegas stadium is being built. Very few expected the A’s to bring one of the top prizes in free agency along with them for the move.