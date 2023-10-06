Magic Johnson rips Commanders after embarrassing loss to Bears

The Washington Commanders have officially received their baptism from Magic Johnson.

Johnson became a part-owner of the Commanders earlier this year when the group led by Josh Harris purchased the franchise from Dan Snyder. Johnson was initially very excited about taking an ownership interest in the famed franchise. But he was not so thrilled on Thursday night.

The Commanders were ripped by the previously winless Chicago Bears in a 40-20 loss. After the defeat, Johnson criticized his team for their poor performance.

“Tonight the Commanders played with no intensity or fire. We didn’t compete in the first half and got down 27-3 heading into halftime. It was too big of a hole to climb out of and that is why we ended up losing 40-20,” Johnson’s X account wrote.

Tonight the Commanders played with no intensity or fire. We didn’t compete in the first half and got down 27-3 heading into halftime. It was too big of a hole to climb out of and that is why we ended up losing 40-20. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 6, 2023

No intensity and no fire. Oof, that’s some harsh criticism from Johnson. You do not want to get on his bad side.

Johnson has been sending his hard-hitting, critical analysis through the X platform for years. Usually his comments are about his beloved former team, the Lakers. This time it was about his new team, the Commanders.

The 2-3 Commanders better pick it up otherwise they risk continuing to receive the online wrath of Johnson.