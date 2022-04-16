 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, April 15, 2022

Magic Johnson on board with Dave Roberts’ World Series promise

April 15, 2022
by Grey Papke
Magic Johnson looking on

Mar 23, 2018; Omaha, NE, USA; NBA former player Magic Johnson watches during the first half between the Clemson Tigers and the Kansas Jayhawks in the semifinals of the Midwest regional of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at CenturyLink Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Magic Johnson has never been shy about making big promises, as he once again showed Friday.

Johnson was on hand for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Jackie Robinson Day ceremonies, and spoke to the crowd at Dodger Stadium. In his speech, he essentially guaranteed that the Dodgers would bring home the World Series in 2022.

Johnson is still a partner in the team’s ownership group, so he’s not really going out on too much of a limb here. Plus, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has already made a similar guarantee of his own.

The Dodgers are certainly among the favorites, and they’re off to a 4-2 start on the season. They’ll be in good shape as long as they stay healthy, as those concerns have not taken too long to pop up in April.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus