Magic Johnson on board with Dave Roberts’ World Series promise

Magic Johnson has never been shy about making big promises, as he once again showed Friday.

Johnson was on hand for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Jackie Robinson Day ceremonies, and spoke to the crowd at Dodger Stadium. In his speech, he essentially guaranteed that the Dodgers would bring home the World Series in 2022.

Magic Johnson’s message to the fans at Dodger Stadium before tonight’s game: “The Dodgers are going to win it all this season.” — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) April 16, 2022

Johnson is still a partner in the team’s ownership group, so he’s not really going out on too much of a limb here. Plus, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has already made a similar guarantee of his own.

The Dodgers are certainly among the favorites, and they’re off to a 4-2 start on the season. They’ll be in good shape as long as they stay healthy, as those concerns have not taken too long to pop up in April.