Manny Machado goes viral for failed attempt to pull a Bo Jackson

Manny Machado may have woken up on Friday morning with a sore right leg and a reminder that he is not Bo Jackson.

Machado went 0-for-3 with a run scored in the San Diego Padres’ 6-4 win over the San Francisco Giants on Thursday. The slugger was particularly angry when he hit a weak flare to second base with one out and a runner on third in the bottom of the 6th inning. As he was walking back to the dugout, Machado tried to snap his bat over his leg. He was not successful.

Manny Machado is NOT Bo Jackson @StoolBaseball pic.twitter.com/ZAP6ENX6WV — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 28, 2024

Ouch.

Many players have snapped bats over the legs throughout the years, but Jackson was the master of it. As you can see below, the two-sport star even snapped a bat over his own helmet once when he was frustrated.

Machado is not the first player we have seen try to break a bat over his knee and fail. He could try to argue that they make the lumber stronger now than when Jackson played, but in reality he probably hit the wrong spot on the barrel. That had to leave a mark.