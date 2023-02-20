Report about Manny Machado’s contract desire is incorrect

San Diego Padres star Manny Machado has said he is planning to opt out of his contract after the season, but a recent report about the new deal he is seeking may not be accurate.

Machado signed a 10-year, $300 million contract with the Padres prior to the 2019 season. The deal has a player option after the 2023 season that allows Machado to opt out of the final five years and $150 million. The third baseman recently noted how the market has changed since he signed his contract four years ago and said he is in a strong position because of his opt-out clause.

The Padres, of course, would prefer if Machado does not hit free agency. They want to sign him to an extension before he opts out, but Machado’s camp reportedly set a deadline of Feb. 16 to negotiation a new deal. According to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Padres offered to add five years and $105 million onto Machado’s existing contract, which would essentially amount to a new 11-year, $285 million deal.

Machado turned it down, which is hardly a surprise. Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reported on Sunday that San Diego’s offer was well over $100 million short of what Machado is seeking, which is a new 10-year, $400 million contract.

Tim Dierkes of MLB Trade Rumors disputed Nightengale’s report. Dierkes said it is not known exactly how much Machado is seeking, but it is not a new 10-year, $400 million deal.

Machado is 30 and coming off another monster season in which he hit .298 with 32 home runs and 102 RBI. He just watched the Padres sign 30-year-old shortstop Xander Bogaerts to an 11-year, $280 million deal. Machado has put up better power numbers than Bogaerts throughout his career, but it probably is not realistic for him to expect the Padres to give him $100 million more than they gave Bogaerts.

Of course, another team might. If Machado wants top dollar, he is probably going to hit free agency. The chances of him leaving San Diego will be fairly high if that happens.