Manuel Margot was an absolute star for the Rays in Game 2

Manuel Margot was an absolute star for the Tampa Bay Rays in their 4-2 win over the Houston Astros in Game 2 of the ALCS on Monday at Petco Park in San Diego, Calif.

Margot took care of business on both offense and defense. In the bottom of the first inning, he got things started with the biggest blow of the game. The 26-year-old outfielder smashed a 3-run home run off Lance McCullers Jr. to put Tampa Bay up 3-0.

You don't give the Rays four outs in an inning. #ALCS pic.twitter.com/QzZYGBNZBT — MLB (@MLB) October 12, 2020

The home run came after the Astros committed an error on the previous play to extend the inning. Jose Altuve bounced a throw in the dirt to first baseman Yuli Gurriel, who was unable to come up with a clean pick. Margot made them pay.

That wasn’t the only time in the game that Margot did damage to Houston.

The next inning, Houston had runners on second and third with two outs when George Springer hit a foul ball down the right field line. Margot contended with the sun to make the catch as he flipped over the railing.

What a play!

Margot only had one home run in the regular season, but he now has three this postseason. He’s in his first season with Tampa Bay, who acquired him in a February trade with the Padres. Margot played center field almost exclusively while with the Padres, but he made the catch in right field in his former home park.