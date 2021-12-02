 Skip to main content
Marcus Stroman breaks his own signing news on social media

December 1, 2021
by Grey Papke

Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman has always been fond of using social media, so perhaps it’s no surprise that he announced his own decision to sign with the Chicago Cubs.

Stroman sent a series of tweets announcing the news on Wednesday, scooping every reporter in the business.

There you have it. Stroman did not announce the terms of his new contract, opting to leave that to someone else.

Stroman has certainly been active on social media when hunting for a new team, though it hasn’t necessarily been helpful. He took a shot at his former team for justifiably preferring Max Scherzer, and attracted criticism for some very questionable liked tweets. This latest act was fun, though, and a pretty solid job of scooping the reporters who are usually on these things.

The 30-year-old Stroman was widely regarded as one of the better pitchers available on the market this offseason. He went 10-13 with a 3.02 ERA for the Mets in 2021.

Photo: Erik Slgckgc/Flickr via CC-BY 2.0

