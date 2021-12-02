Marcus Stroman breaks his own signing news on social media

Marcus Stroman has always been fond of using social media, so perhaps it’s no surprise that he announced his own decision to sign with the Chicago Cubs.

Stroman sent a series of tweets announcing the news on Wednesday, scooping every reporter in the business.

You ready to deal all year in front of that unbelievable Wrigley crowd my bro!? Let’s get to work! @Cubs https://t.co/oTXh3RGIC2 — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) December 1, 2021

Chicago has always been one of my favorite cities. Culture and passion everywhere. Beyond excited to pitch in front one of the best fan bases in all of sports. Thank you to everyone in the city for the warm welcome. I can feel it. Let’s get to work! @Cubs — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) December 1, 2021

There you have it. Stroman did not announce the terms of his new contract, opting to leave that to someone else.

Stroman has certainly been active on social media when hunting for a new team, though it hasn’t necessarily been helpful. He took a shot at his former team for justifiably preferring Max Scherzer, and attracted criticism for some very questionable liked tweets. This latest act was fun, though, and a pretty solid job of scooping the reporters who are usually on these things.

The 30-year-old Stroman was widely regarded as one of the better pitchers available on the market this offseason. He went 10-13 with a 3.02 ERA for the Mets in 2021.

Photo: Erik Slgckgc/Flickr via CC-BY 2.0