Marcus Stroman likes tweet with ethnic slur

New York Mets fans used to complain about owner Steve Cohen tweeting too much, but Marcus Stroman seems to have surpassed him in that category.

Stroman, who is a free agent, recently drew attention for throwing some shade at the Mets over Twitter. He’s publicly vented that he believes the Mets prefer other free agent pitchers over him.

Then on Sunday night, Stroman was called out for “liking” a tweet that included an ethnic slur against Italians. The tweet was sent by a user who deleted their account. The tweet said “Anthony DiComo is a wop.” Stroman “liked” the tweet.

I get that not every player is going to like the press. It happens. But Marcus Stroman liking a Tweet in which a writer is called a racist slur is unacceptable. There’s absolutely no excuse for it. It’s ugly. It’s wrong. pic.twitter.com/NjvyJ3QFFd — Marc Carig (@MarcCarig) November 29, 2021

“Wop” is an ethnic slur about Italians. DiComo is a writer who covers the Mets for MLB.com.

That wasn’t the only questionable “like” from Stroman. He is very race-focused and liked a tweet from someone who wrote to him that it was “no shocker the Mets prefer the white guys over you.”

Someone tell Stroman this isn’t the way to get teams to sign you pic.twitter.com/BNpCYg2S1l — Pete 🐢 (@PistolPete2k3) November 27, 2021

Stroman is viewing matters through a racial lens rather than considering whether the Mets might just want a three-time Cy Young winner more than him.

Stroman claimed that the screenshot of his “like” with the ethnic slur was a fake, but a media member is the one who captured it and says it is real.

Liking a tweet involving an ethnic slur is problematic no matter what. It’s even worse for someone who purports to be hyper aware of racially-based comments.

Photo: Erik Slgckgc/Flickr via CC-BY 2.0