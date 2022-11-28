Report: Mariners could sign fitting former All-Star

Fresh off ending their lengthy playoff dry spell, the Seattle Mariners may be running it back next season with a well-known local.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Monday that the Mariners are among the teams interested in signing free agent outfielder Michael Conforto this offseason. Morosi mentions that Conforto graduated from Redmond High School in Washington. Conforto was also born in Seattle.

An All-Star in 2017, Conforto did not play at all last season due to a shoulder injury that required surgery. During his last full MLB season in 2021, the lefty-hitting Conforto batted .232 with 14 home runs and 55 RBIs in 125 games for the New York Mets.

Conforto has experience at both corner outfield spots, an area the Mariners could stand to address with Jesse Winker giving them very little production last season and Mitch Haniger now a free agent. Granted, a prominent NL team is also reportedly targeting Conforto.