Ex-Mets OF receiving interest from NL team

November 28, 2022
by Grey Papke
Michael Conforto in Mets gear

Aug 2, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets right fielder Michael Conforto (30) warms up prior to the game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Former New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto is on track to make his return to the field in 2023, but we still do not know where that will be. We did, however, get something of a hint at one possibility.

The Chicago Cubs have interest in Conforto, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The outfielder is hoping to land a two-year deal with the option to opt out after the first season of the deal.

Conforto is engaged in a throwing program and has been hitting for months, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

The 29-year-old Conforto last played in 2021 and missed all of last season after undergoing shoulder surgery. He is not far removed from a 33-home run season in 2019, and could provide some pop for an offense as long as he is fully healthy and has regained his strength.

