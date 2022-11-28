Ex-Mets OF receiving interest from NL team

Former New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto is on track to make his return to the field in 2023, but we still do not know where that will be. We did, however, get something of a hint at one possibility.

The Chicago Cubs have interest in Conforto, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The outfielder is hoping to land a two-year deal with the option to opt out after the first season of the deal.

Conforto is engaged in a throwing program and has been hitting for months, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

Update: Free agent OF Michael Conforto, who missed all of 2022 following shoulder surgery, is engaged in hitting and throwing programs now. In fact, he started to hit several months ago. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 28, 2022

The 29-year-old Conforto last played in 2021 and missed all of last season after undergoing shoulder surgery. He is not far removed from a 33-home run season in 2019, and could provide some pop for an offense as long as he is fully healthy and has regained his strength.