Mariners’ Jarred Kelenic blasts nearly 500-foot home run at Wrigley Field

April 12, 2023
by Larry Brown
Jarred Kelenic swings

Jarred Kelenic on Wednesday did his best impression of Sammy Sosa at Wrigley Field.

The Seattle Mariners left fielder obliterated a fastball down the middle from Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Julian Merryweather for a solo home run in the eighth inning to put Seattle up 5-1.

This one went to the second level of the bleachers in dead center field.

That was crushed.

The home run had a 31-degree launch angle with a 111.7 mph exit velocity. Its projected distance was 482 feet.

That home run by Kelenic is the longest recorded home run of the Statcast Era, which goes back to 2015.

Not too many players have put a ball into the second deck of the outfield bleachers in center at Wrigley.

Kelenic went back-to-back with Teoscar Hernandez on that home run. The 23-year-old has now homered in three straight games.

Jarred Kelenic
