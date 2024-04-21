Mariners lose to Rockies on brutal walk-off flub

The Seattle Mariners found an innovative new way to get their 11th loss of the season.

Seattle fell on Sunday to the lowly Colorado Rockies in a grind-it-out extra-inning affair. The game entered the tenth inning scoreless, but the Mariners pushed their ghost runner across the plate on a JP Crawford RBI single to lead off the frame. Unfortunately, the good vibes for Crawford did not last.

In the bottom of the tenth inning, the Rockies tied it at 1-1 after two singles brought home their own ghost runner. Then with the winning run at third base, Colorado’s Ryan McMahon hit a groundball that Crawford, who was playing in at the time, flubbed. The misplay allowed the Rockies to win the game 2-1.

Rockies snap their six game losing streak with a walkoff W in extras! pic.twitter.com/CblWCobYti — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 21, 2024

Crawford, an ex-Gold Glove winner, is usually pretty sure-handed at short. Had he made the play as well, he likely would have had a good shot at the runner coming home since it was 37-year-old Charlie Blackmon.

Granted, some fans saw it as karmic justice after Colorado’s Jacob Stallings was robbed of a walk-off home run in bottom of the ninth inning by a fan interference call.

Fan interference instead of a walk-off home run is absolutely brutal pic.twitter.com/n5Jg7NRhsu — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 21, 2024

Fortunately for Seattle, they were set for an immediate redemption chance as the game on Sunday was the first of a double-header against Colorado. Plus, Crawford was not charged with an error on the play as the McMahon grounder ultimately got scored as an infield single. But the Mariners are now back below .500 (10-11) and cannot afford to be losing games as bizarrely as they already have been lately.