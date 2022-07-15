Report: Yankees have strong interest in All-Star pitcher

The New York Yankees figure to be aggressive in pursuing upgrades via trade before the Aug. 2 deadline, and that includes pursuing arguably the top pitcher on the market.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Yankees “love” Cincinnati Reds ace Luis Castillo, and are very interested in trading for him. League insiders view the Yankees as one of the favorites to land Castillo due to the strength of their farm system, though they are reportedly unwilling to include top prospects Anthony Volpe or Oswald Peraza in any trade package.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are also interested in Castillo and have the pieces to put together a deal as well.

Castillo appears increasingly likely to be moved, likely to a major contender. The 29-year-old missed the month of April with injury, but has been outstanding since them, posting a 2.77 ERA in 13 starts. On Thursday, he pitched even outstanding innings of two-hit baseball against the Yankees in New York, giving the organization a first-hand look at his talent. As an added bonus, any team that acquires him will have him for the 2023 season as well. That means he will not come cheap in trade talks.