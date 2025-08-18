Mariners’ Victor Robles launches bat at pitcher after getting hit by pitch

Seattle Mariners outfielder Victor Robles got violent midway on Sunday midway through a rehab assignment game with Triple-A Tacoma.

Robles, who is rehabbing a fractured shoulder injury with the Rainiers, got hit by a pitch in the third inning against the Las Vegas Aviators at Las Vegas Ballpark in Nevada. He didn’t get the free base because he swung on the pitch, but the throw from Aviators’ Joey Estes was well inside the plate.

That’s when Robles snapped. The veteran outfielder grabbed his bat and threw it with force back toward the mound.

Holy hell 😂😂😂😂



Victor Robles is sick and tired of getting hit by pitches on his rehab assignment and took matters into his own hands pic.twitter.com/gevPVmCZ7b — Marine Layer Podcast (@MarineLayerPod) August 18, 2025

Robles was immediately ejected from the contest, which his Rainiers lost 12-7.

Robles addressed the situation on social media after the game. He apologized for his behavior and attributed it to his frustrations while rehabbing his shoulder injury, which has cost him months of the 2025 campaign.

Robles shared that he has been hit by multiple pitches throughout his brief rehab stint and added that he’s also still grieving the recent death of his mother.

“I want to take a moment to sincerely apologize for my recent reaction on the field. I let my frustration get the best of me, and I understand how that may have affected not just the game, but the energy and respect we all work so hard to maintain,” Robles posted on his Instagram account.

“Coming off a long rehab and being away from the game for most of the season has been physically and mentally challenging. Adding to that, the recent passing of my mother has been incredibly hard, and l’ve been doing my best to hold it together. That’s not an excuse, but some context I feel you deserve to understand where l’m coming from.

“Getting hit 5 times in 15 at-bats added to that pressure, and I reacted in a way l’m not proud of. This game means the world to me, and so do the people who play it. I respect every one of you – my teammates, the opposing players, and everyone in this league.

“I’m committed to being better, not just as a player, but as a teammate and competitor. I appreciate your understanding, and l’m grateful to be back on the field doing what I love.”

Robles hurt his shoulder in early April when the Mariners outfielder made a dangerous catch into the foul ground netting during a road game against the San Francisco Giants.

The nine-year pro played in just 10 games before being placed on the 60-day injured list.