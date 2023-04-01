 Skip to main content
Famous actor wants to donate his thumb to Jose Altuve

April 1, 2023
by Grey Papke
Jose Altuve in a practice shirt

May 22, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) takes batting practice before the game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Altuve will miss significant time after suffering a broken thumb during the World Baseball Classic, but one famous actor wants to try to speed up his return.

Mark Wahlberg was in attendance for the Houston Astros’ opener against Chicago on Thursday and sang the praises of Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve due to their exploits against the New York Yankees. Wahlberg even volunteered one of his thumbs to Altuve.

“I am also willing to donate either one of my thumbs to Jose Altuve for sure,” Wahlberg said.

Wahlberg is a Boston native and Red Sox fan, but he might just hate the Yankees more than anything else at this point. The Red Sox and Astros faced off in the ALCS in 2018 and 2021, with each team winning once, so clearly he’s willing to let bygones be bygones.

Altuve is likely to be out until at least June due to his thumb injury, transplant or not.

Jose AltuveMark Wahlberg
