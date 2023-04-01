Famous actor wants to donate his thumb to Jose Altuve

Jose Altuve will miss significant time after suffering a broken thumb during the World Baseball Classic, but one famous actor wants to try to speed up his return.

Mark Wahlberg was in attendance for the Houston Astros’ opener against Chicago on Thursday and sang the praises of Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve due to their exploits against the New York Yankees. Wahlberg even volunteered one of his thumbs to Altuve.

.@markwahlberg on his relationship with Alex Bregman (@ABREG_1): “He’s my favorite Yankee killer…I’m an Astros fan.” Said when he says Play Ball tonight “it’s gonna have something to do with my favorite Yankee killers.” + he wants to donate 1 of his thumbs to Jose Altuve” pic.twitter.com/7s0ALwhArG — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) March 30, 2023

“I am also willing to donate either one of my thumbs to Jose Altuve for sure,” Wahlberg said.

Wahlberg is a Boston native and Red Sox fan, but he might just hate the Yankees more than anything else at this point. The Red Sox and Astros faced off in the ALCS in 2018 and 2021, with each team winning once, so clearly he’s willing to let bygones be bygones.

Altuve is likely to be out until at least June due to his thumb injury, transplant or not.