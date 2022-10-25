Ex-Mets manager Luis Rojas could land another MLB manager job?

After taking the 2022 season off from managing, Luis Rojas could be getting another crack at it.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Monday that Rojas, ex-manager of the New York Mets, is one of four finalists for the Miami Marlins manager position. St. Louis bench coach Skip Schumaker, Houston bench coach Joe Espada, and Tampa Bay bench coach Matt Quatraro are the other finalists.

Rojas, who had previously been described as a “mystery candidate” for the Marlins job, spent this year as third base coach for the New York Yankees. He managed the Mets for two seasons from 2020 to 2021 but went just 103-119 (.464) with no playoff appearances before being fired.

Still only 41, Rojas is the youngest of the four finalists for the Marlins gig. He was also well-liked in the Mets clubhouse despite his struggles, giving Rojas a very competitive case to land the job in Miami.