Marlins reach decision on Don Mattingly’s future

September 25, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Don Mattingly’s seventh season as manager of the Miami Marlins will be his sixth losing one with the club, and it will also be his last.

Mattingly and the Marlins have reached a mutual agreement that the manager will not return next season, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Mattingly’s contract is set to expire, and he informed players and staff on Sunday that he will not be back in 2023.

The outcome is hardly a surprise. The Marlins entered Sunday with a record of 63-89 and have been nowhere near contention. Their only winning season under Mattingly came when they finished 31-29 in the pandemic-shortened season back in 2020. Miami also had some clubhouse issues this year, which probably did Mattingly no favors in terms of job security.

Mattingly is the longest-tenured manager in Marlins history. He made just one playoff appearance with the team in 2020, but they were swept by the Atlanta Braves. The 61-year-old enjoyed much more success managing the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2011-15, winning three straight N.L. West division titles and amassing a 446-363 record.

