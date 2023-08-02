 Skip to main content
Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Marlins fan evades security after rushing field in viral video

August 2, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Miami Marlins logo

May 2, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Gloves sit lined up in the Miami Marlins dugout against the Atlanta Braves before the game at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Marlins had a busy trade deadline this year, and so did their stadium security.

A fan jumped onto the field at LoanDepot Park during Tuesday night’s game between the Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies. The streaker then made his way off the field by hopping the center field wall. From there, he led security on a high-speed foot chase around the ballpark.

For all we know, that guy could still be running.

The Marlins lost the game 3-1 to fall to 57-51 on the season.

