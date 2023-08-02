Marlins fan evades security after rushing field in viral video

The Miami Marlins had a busy trade deadline this year, and so did their stadium security.

A fan jumped onto the field at LoanDepot Park during Tuesday night’s game between the Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies. The streaker then made his way off the field by hopping the center field wall. From there, he led security on a high-speed foot chase around the ballpark.

Jesus Christ that’s Jason Bourne pic.twitter.com/HnDHN5l9Me — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 2, 2023

For all we know, that guy could still be running.

The Marlins lost the game 3-1 to fall to 57-51 on the season.