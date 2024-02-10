Marlins linked to versatile former .300 hitter

The Miami Marlins still have yet to sign a single free agent to their MLB roster this offseason, but the holdout may soon be ending.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported over the weekend that the Marlins are one of the teams talking with former New York Yankees infielder Gio Urshela. Rosenthal notes that Urshela, who plays in the field at both third base and first base these days, can help fill the void created by the expected departures of Miami free agents Jorge Soler and Yuli Gurriel.

Urshela, 31, hit .299 in 62 games last year for the Los Angeles Angels before he suffered a season-ending injury on a freak play. Prior to that, he was with the Yankees for many seasons, hitting a career-high .314 with 21 home runs and 74 RBIs in 2019.

The righty-hitting Urshela has been drawing interest from some bigger fish in the division as well. But there is certainly a possible match there for the Marlins, who need help in the infield, especially with Josh Bell and Jake Burger projected to get most of the DH at-bats.