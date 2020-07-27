Quantcast Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, July 27, 2020

Marlins-Orioles game canceled due to positive coronavirus tests

July 27, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Miami Marlins logo

Several Miami Marlins players and coaches have tested positive for the coronavirus in recent days, and the team’s home opener has been canceled as a result.

A total of at least 14 players and coaches have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The Marlins were scheduled to fly home to Miami from Philadelphia on Monday to host the Baltimore Orioles, but the game has been canceled.

Multiple Marlins players tested positive last week, including Sunday’s scheduled starting pitcher Jose Urena. Urena was scratched from his start and Robert Dugger took his place. Miami defeated the Phillies 11-6.

The Marlins were originally scheduled to travel home from Philly on Sunday, but that was postponed to Monday. The plan was then for them to arrive home just hours before their game against the Orioles. It’s now unclear how long they will remain in Philadelphia or if Tuesday’s game will be called off as well.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus