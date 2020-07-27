Marlins-Orioles game canceled due to positive coronavirus tests

Several Miami Marlins players and coaches have tested positive for the coronavirus in recent days, and the team’s home opener has been canceled as a result.

A total of at least 14 players and coaches have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The Marlins were scheduled to fly home to Miami from Philadelphia on Monday to host the Baltimore Orioles, but the game has been canceled.

The Marlins' home opener against the Baltimore Orioles tonight has been canceled, sources tell ESPN, as the team remains in Philadelphia and continues to undergo testing. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 27, 2020

Multiple Marlins players tested positive last week, including Sunday’s scheduled starting pitcher Jose Urena. Urena was scratched from his start and Robert Dugger took his place. Miami defeated the Phillies 11-6.

The Marlins were originally scheduled to travel home from Philly on Sunday, but that was postponed to Monday. The plan was then for them to arrive home just hours before their game against the Orioles. It’s now unclear how long they will remain in Philadelphia or if Tuesday’s game will be called off as well.