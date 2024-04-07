 Skip to main content
Marlins set to lose manager Skip Schumaker at end of season?

April 7, 2024
by Grey Papke
Skip Schumaker speaking to the media

Feb 17, 2024; Jupiter, FL, USA; Miami Marlins manager Skip Schumaker (55) talks to reporters during a spring training workout at the Marlins Player Development & Scouting Complex. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Marlins are off to an 0-9 start, and it certainly seems they might already be planning on a full organizational reset at the end of the season.

The Marlins quietly agreed to void the 2025 option they held on manager Skip Schumaker’s contract during the offseason, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. That means Schumaker will be eligible to become a free agent at the end of the 2024 season, and there do not appear to be any indications that the two sides plan to work out a new deal.

The Marlins are beset by problems both on and off the field. It started in the offseason when ownership tried to demote general manager Kim Ng despite her building a playoff team on a modest payroll. Ng opted to resign instead of accepting the arrangement, and reports at the time indicated that Schumaker was not happy with the organization’s handling of the situation.

Schumaker guided the Marlins to an 84-78 record and a playoff appearance as a rookie manager in 2023. The 2024 season looks like a lost cause, and Schumaker should still be a sought-after managerial candidate if he hits the open market.

