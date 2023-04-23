 Skip to main content
Masataka Yoshida leads Red Sox to win with monster inning

April 23, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Masataka Yoshida during batting practice

Apr 3, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Masataka Yoshida (7) watches batting practice before a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Masataka Yoshida carried the Boston Red Sox to a victory on Sunday in what was the best game of his young MLB career.

Yoshida has come alive at the plate over the past few games after struggling early in the year. He came up in the eighth inning of a 4-4 game on Sunday and belted a solo home run to give the Red Sox a 5-4 lead.

The Red Sox then opened up the flood gates and batted around. The bases were loaded when Yoshida came to the plate a second time in the eighth, and he blasted his second homer of the inning. The grand slam gave Boston a 12-4 lead in an eventual 12-5 victory.

Yoshida has raised his average to .231 with five hits in his last three games. The former Nippon Professional Baseball star hit .321 or higher in all but one of his seven professional seasons in Japan, which is why the Red Sox paid a total of $105.4 million (including a $15.4 million posting fee) to sign him over the winter.

The Red Sox have won seven of their last 10 games to improve to 12-11 on the year. Expectations were extremely low for them coming into the season, but fans should be excited to see Yoshida’s bat waking up.

