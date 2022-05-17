Matt Harvey suspended by MLB over testimony in Tyler Skaggs case

Matt Harvey made some troubling admissions while testifying in the Tyler Skaggs case earlier this year, and the pitcher will have to serve a lengthy suspension as a result.

Major League Baseball announced on Tuesday that Harvey has been suspended 60 games for participating in the distribution of a prohibited drug of abuse and violating the joint drug prevention and treatment program. The suspension dates back to April 29.

Harvey testified in February in the case against former Los Angeles Angels communications director Eric Kay. Kay was convicted of distributing the fentanyl that led to Skaggs’ overdose and death in July 2019. Harvey, who was with the Angels that season, was granted immunity in the case.

Harvey admitted under oath that he supplied Skaggs with oxycodone in June 2019. The 33-year-old also said he illegally used painkillers himself at the start of the 2019 season. Harvey testified that he used cocaine, as well.

Though he was granted immunity from a legal standpoint, the testimony may have effectively ended Harvey’s MLB career. The free agent has battled numerous injuries and was already facing an uncertain future. He went 6-14 with a 6.27 ERA in 28 starts with Baltimore last season.