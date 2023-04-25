Matt Olson blows Spencer Strider’s perfect game bid with brutal error

Spencer Strider’s perfect game bid on Monday came up short thanks to a brutal error by Matt Olson.

Strider was perfect through six innings as his Atlanta Braves were beating the Miami Marlins 8-0. He was facing Jazz Chisholm, who was leading off the top of the seventh.

Chisholm hit a routine grounder to first base, but Olson booted the ball for an error.

Another perfect game bid ruined by an error 😭 pic.twitter.com/mmkXoV4K7O — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 25, 2023

That error allowed Chisholm to reach base, ruining the perect game.

Strider’s no-hitter remained intact until he allowed consecutive singles to Jean Segura and Jon Berti in the eighth. Strider struck out the next two batters to get out of the jam.

Strider finished the game with just those two hits allowed, no walks, and 13 strikeouts over eight scoreless innings. The Braves won 11-0 to make Quadzilla 3-0 on the season.

Strider’s game score of 91 for the outing was the second-best game score of the season. Gerrit Cole’s game score of 92 for a complete-game 2-hit shutout against the Twins last week is the best.