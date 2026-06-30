Max Muncy reacts to playing against his doppelganger

Max Muncy of the Los Angeles Dodgers has officially played an MLB game against Max Muncy of the Athletics .

Muncy, the Dodgers third baseman, spoke out Monday after taking the field against the Athletics opposite another player named Max Muncy , who plays the exact same position. It was an odd experience for the broadcasters and the fans watching at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, Calif.

But it was most especially bizarre for the Dodgers star himself.

“It’s a little weird,” Muncy of the Dodgers said of playing against his namesake in what turned out to be a 9-4 win for L.A.

“It’s a strange feeling standing at third base and they’re announcing that you’re hitting and it’s not you. Thankfully, it’s just a couple games, because I don’t know if I would ever get used to it.”

A good chunk of MLB fans have known about the Muncy coincidence for over a year now, with the younger Muncy breaking into the big leagues last season. The two share more things in common than their names and positions.

Both were drafted by the Athletics organization, and even more uncanny is how they were both born on August 25.

Max Muncy and Max Muncy are facing off tonight in Sacramento 👀 pic.twitter.com/PLnIv26him — MLB (@MLB) June 30, 2026

The two Muncy batters also shared the same 7th spot in the lineup in Monday’s game. Both of them singled in their first at-bats in the second inning. The Athletics version fittingly directed his groundball hit right at his namesake.

Max Muncy was up to bat, and Max Muncy grounded one to Max Muncy, and the ball deflected off the bag in front of Max Muncy, and Max Muncy reached on a single pic.twitter.com/X81zUUtmLp — DodgersLite (@dodgerslite) June 30, 2026

The older Muncy eventually got the better of his second-year counterpart. The Dodgers slugger tied the game at 3-3 in the top of the 4th inning with a towering home run — his 17th of the season and the first ever surrendered by Athletics starter Gage Jump .