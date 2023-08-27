Max Muncy ejected after complaining about strike 3 call that had him livid

The Los Angeles Dodgers were not a fan of home plate umpire Jordan Baker’s strike zone during their contest against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday night.

With two outs and the bases loaded in the top of the 8th inning, Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy struck out looking on what appeared to be a low splitter from Red Sox reliever Chris Martin.

Muncy hurled his bat several feet in the air to express his frustration over Baker’s strike three call. Both Muncy and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts were absolutely livid at Baker, who eventually ejected the protesting duo.

Max Muncy absolutely livid after this strike three call pic.twitter.com/CtIiKC4BF1 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 26, 2023

The Dodgers trailed 7-5 before Muncy was called out. Muncy went 1-of-5 with 2 RBIs and a home run — his 30th of the season — before getting ejected.

The Dodgers were able to load the bases again in the 9th inning, but Mookie Betts’ fly out to center field ended the game 8-5 in favor of the Red Sox.