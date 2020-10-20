 Skip to main content
Max Muncy hit in the face by ball during batting practice

October 20, 2020
by Larry Brown

Max Muncy

Max Muncy had a scare during batting practice ahead of Game 1 of the World Series between his Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on Tuesday.

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported that Muncy was hit in the face while attempting to field a ball during batting practice.

The incident must not have been too bad, because Muncy was able to return to the field after about 12 minutes and began taking batting practice.

Muncy is batting .211 this postseason but has three doubles and two home runs for an .881 OPS. His average was down at .192 during the regular season, though he hit 12 homers. He has mostly served as the team’s first baseman, though he can play other spots in the infield.

Photo: Ian D’Andrea/Flickr via cc-BY-SA 2.0

