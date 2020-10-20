Max Muncy hit in the face by ball during batting practice

Max Muncy had a scare during batting practice ahead of Game 1 of the World Series between his Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on Tuesday.

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported that Muncy was hit in the face while attempting to field a ball during batting practice.

NEWS: Max Muncy was struck in the face by a ground ball he attempted to field during infield practice before #WorldSeries Game 1. He walked calmly to the clubhouse for treatment by #Dodgers athletic training staff. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) October 20, 2020

The incident must not have been too bad, because Muncy was able to return to the field after about 12 minutes and began taking batting practice.

Max Muncy is in the batting cage at this very moment. @Dodgers fans should be reassured. ⁦@MLBNetwork⁩ pic.twitter.com/aTqPU8Q7oT — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) October 20, 2020

Muncy is batting .211 this postseason but has three doubles and two home runs for an .881 OPS. His average was down at .192 during the regular season, though he hit 12 homers. He has mostly served as the team’s first baseman, though he can play other spots in the infield.

Photo: Ian D’Andrea/Flickr via cc-BY-SA 2.0