Max Scherzer has made his free agency decision

January 30, 2025
by Grey Papke
The Toronto Blue Jays have finally managed to land a free agent target.

The Blue Jays are signing pitcher Max Scherzer, according to multiple reports. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that Scherzer would receive a one-year deal worth $15.5 million.

For the Blue Jays, this has the look of a low-risk, high-reward deal. Scherzer’s 2024 was limited by injuries, but the 40-year-old believes the worst of that might be behind him as he heads into 2025. Scherzer recently threw for interested teams and was said to have looked strong.

Toronto faces a big season in 2025. Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are both entering their contract years, and the Blue Jays will want to contend to help convince one or both of them to stick around long-term. Scherzer may not be a Cy Young candidate anymore, but if he can give them 150 solid innings, the team will almost certainly take that. If he does find his best form again for a year, that is even better.