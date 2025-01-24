Report: Former Cy Young winner threw for MLB teams this week

A former Cy Young Award winner is still on the free agent market, and some teams checked in on him this week.

Free agent pitcher Max Scherzer put on a showcase for interested teams earlier this week, according to Pat Ragazzo of SI. The Mets, Yankees, Dodgers, Blue Jays, Phillies, Braves, Cubs, and Red Sox are among teams that were in attendance, and Ragazzo said teams came away impressed with what they saw.

The 40-year-old Scherzer has to answer questions about his health as well as his ability to perform. He threw just 43.1 innings for the Texas Rangers last season and posted a 3.95 ERA in the process. Back, shoulder, and hamstring injuries cost him most of the season and hurt his value in a contract year, which is why he remains unsigned entering the last week of January. Health has been an issue for Scherzer for each of the last three seasons, as 2021 was the last campaign in which he made at least 30 starts.

The upside with Scherzer is obvious, and he thinks his injury problems are behind him. Someone could get a relative bargain if they sign him and keep him healthy for the 2025 season, and it sounds like plenty of teams are at least considering it.