Max Scherzer explains why he had so many injuries in 2024

Texas Rangers pitcher Max Scherzer will not pitch again this season after once again landing on the injured list. He made just nine starts in 2024, and thinks he knows why staying healthy this year was such a problem for him.

Scherzer said Sunday that he fully intends to continue pitching in 2025, and said his arm is healthy heading into the offseason. The former Cy Young winner pointed to his health issues last offseason as a big reason why he could not consistently get right this year.

“The only good news is now I can go in the offseason healthy. You know, my back’s good, my arm’s good. The real serious things that you need to think about and talk about are actually in a good spot,” Scherzer said, via Stephen Hawkins of the Associated Press. “I really feel like if I get a full offseason to actually train and do what I do in the offseason, that’s going to matter. Now when you reflect upon this year, I didn’t have an offseason, wasn’t able to do anything. … I’m a believer that, you give me a full offseason, I think things will definitely be different and I’ll definitely be a lot more healthier next year.”

Scherzer is correct that his arm has not been the problem. He had surgery on his back in the offseason that caused him to miss the first part of the season, but he says that is now healthy. His shoulder flared up in August, but that does not appear to be a big concern of his now, as it was a hamstring injury that landed him on the IL this time.

Scherzer has still shown flashes when healthy, and managed to strike out 40 batters in 43.1 innings of work this season. He turns 41 next July, and will be a free agent this offseason. Teams will want to know if he is healthy, but he will get interest if he is.