Reported frontrunner emerges to sign Max Scherzer

A frontrunner has reportedly emerged to sign former Cy Young winner Max Scherzer.

The Toronto Blue Jays are seen as the team most serious about signing Scherzer, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. One source told Feinsand that the Blue Jays have been pursuing Scherzer for two months and are his most aggressive suitor.

Scherzer may have some reservations about Toronto’s roster. He will want to play for a contender, and the Blue Jays are coming off a 74-88 season. The team’s attempts to add big-time free agents this offseason have been rebuffed, as they failed to land Juan Soto or Roki Sasaki. They are said to be pursuing an All-Star infielder, but nothing has come of that yet.

Scherzer is coming off an injury-hit season that saw him make just nine starts for the Texas Rangers. The 40-year-old threw for scouts recently and was said to have looked good, so the Blue Jays might benefit if they can land him on a one-year deal.