Report: Pete Alonso in advanced talks with AL team

Pete Alonso could be getting closer to signing with a new team, according to a report.

Alonso is said to be “advancing” in his talks with the Toronto Blue Jays, SNY’s Andy Martino reported on Thursday. Martino says that no deal is done and that there is no guarantee that a deal gets done.

Talks between Pete Alonso and the Blue Jays are “advancing,” per a source with knowledge. Not done yet and no guarantee that it gets there. — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) January 23, 2025

Martino isn’t the only one who is saying Alonso to the Blue Jays is a possibility.

During an appearance on MLB Network Thursday, Jon Heyman said that it’s most likely Alonso will end up with either the Blue Jays or New York Mets. Heyman said the Jays were “working hard” and trying to land Alonso.

"I think it's most likely one of two teams… Jays or the Mets."@JonHeyman provides his latest update on Pete Alonso. #MLBNHotStove pic.twitter.com/o2AdkNEgiZ — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 23, 2025

Alonso’s free agent market has moved slowly. The four-time All-Star has been in talks with the Mets, but they were said to have moved on from him due to a gap in negotiations. They still are involved in the situation and monitoring things though.

Alonso earned $20.5 million last season in his final year of arbitration. He has made $44.7 million over his career and is testing free agency for the first time, and looking to cash in. The 30-year-old has a career .249 average with an .854 OPS.