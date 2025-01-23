 Skip to main content
Report: Pete Alonso in advanced talks with AL team

January 23, 2025
by Larry Brown
Pete AlonsoToronto Blue Jays
Pete Alonso holding a bat

Jul 6, 2020; Flushing Meadows, New York, United States; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) prepares for batting practice during workouts at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Pete Alonso could be getting closer to signing with a new team, according to a report.

Alonso is said to be “advancing” in his talks with the Toronto Blue Jays, SNY’s Andy Martino reported on Thursday. Martino says that no deal is done and that there is no guarantee that a deal gets done.

Martino isn’t the only one who is saying Alonso to the Blue Jays is a possibility.

During an appearance on MLB Network Thursday, Jon Heyman said that it’s most likely Alonso will end up with either the Blue Jays or New York Mets. Heyman said the Jays were “working hard” and trying to land Alonso.

Alonso’s free agent market has moved slowly. The four-time All-Star has been in talks with the Mets, but they were said to have moved on from him due to a gap in negotiations. They still are involved in the situation and monitoring things though.

Alonso earned $20.5 million last season in his final year of arbitration. He has made $44.7 million over his career and is testing free agency for the first time, and looking to cash in. The 30-year-old has a career .249 average with an .854 OPS.