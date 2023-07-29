Mets close to making blockbuster Max Scherzer trade

The New York Mets are going into full-on sell mode, and it is reportedly leaving Max Scherzer with a huge decision to make.

The Mets are in agreement with the Texas Rangers on a trade that would send Scherzer to Texas, though Scherzer must waive his no-trade clause for the deal to be completed. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Scherzer has been told of the deal, but may be reluctant to approve the move.

Max Scherzer has just been informed of the agreed-upon trade to Texas. Ball is in his court. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 29, 2023

Scherzer is said to like New York and it fits him well for family reasons so his approval won’t come easily @martinonyc 1st reported serious talks https://t.co/6XLuZkJwds — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 29, 2023

Marc Feinsand of MLB.com added that some issues still need to be worked out before Scherzer approves the deal.

A source with knowledge of the situation said there are still "a few items" that have to be worked out before Scherzer makes a decision on waiving his no-trade clause. https://t.co/oM4JZiSUs1 — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 29, 2023

In addition to the no-trade clause, Scherzer has the ability to opt out of his deal at the end of the season. Previous reports had suggested that he would be open to a trade if it was the right situation, and he was notably critical on Friday of the Mets’ decision to trade closer David Robertson to the Miami Marlins.

Scherzer, who can opt out next year or waive his no-trade: "I’ve probably got to have a conversation with our front office. You traded our closer away. I’m sure a bunch of people are going to have to have a conversation with the front office. I have not had a conversation." — Laura Albanese (@AlbaneseLaura) July 29, 2023

The 39-year-old Scherzer has not quite been at his best this season, posting a 4.01 ERA in 19 starts while allowing 23 home runs. His strikeout numbers remain strong, and the Rangers would be betting that he’ll look more like himself the rest of the way.