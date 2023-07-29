 Skip to main content
Mets close to making blockbuster Max Scherzer trade

July 29, 2023
by Grey Papke
Max Scherzer looking on

Oct 17, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Max Scherzer (31) has his glove and hat inspected between innings against the Atlanta Braves during the fourth inning in game two of the 2021 NLCS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets are going into full-on sell mode, and it is reportedly leaving Max Scherzer with a huge decision to make.

The Mets are in agreement with the Texas Rangers on a trade that would send Scherzer to Texas, though Scherzer must waive his no-trade clause for the deal to be completed. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Scherzer has been told of the deal, but may be reluctant to approve the move.

Marc Feinsand of MLB.com added that some issues still need to be worked out before Scherzer approves the deal.

In addition to the no-trade clause, Scherzer has the ability to opt out of his deal at the end of the season. Previous reports had suggested that he would be open to a trade if it was the right situation, and he was notably critical on Friday of the Mets’ decision to trade closer David Robertson to the Miami Marlins.

The 39-year-old Scherzer has not quite been at his best this season, posting a 4.01 ERA in 19 starts while allowing 23 home runs. His strikeout numbers remain strong, and the Rangers would be betting that he’ll look more like himself the rest of the way.

