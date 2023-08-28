Max Scherzer disputes report about his time with Mets

Max Scherzer is back in New York to face the Mets, this time as a member of the Texas Rangers following a trade last month. His return to the Big Apple meant he got a chance for the first time to respond to some of the reports about what went wrong with his former team.

Scherzer disputed claims about the Mets’ clubhouse, dismissing any behind-the-scenes issues as being a cause of the team’s struggles. He also disputed reports of tension between himself and Justin Verlander, claiming that his relationship with Verlander was better at the time of his departure than it had been when the season started.

Max Scherzer talks about his relationship with Justin Verlander and says the Mets had a "great clubhouse" when he was in New York: "That's definitely not the reason why we lost. We were a tight-knit group, had a lot of fun together." pic.twitter.com/j8QSVONa7l — SNY (@SNYtv) August 28, 2023

“We actually had a great clubhouse. We had great veterans in the clubhouse. Everybody included,” Scherzer told reporters. “That’s definitely not the reason why we lost. We were a tight-knit group, had a lot of fun together. All this stuff with [Verlander] and I, Ver and I are actually on a better page now than we were when we started the season. We’re much better off than we have ever been.”

One report, citing an anonymous Mets player, had claimed that Verlander had been “distant” from teammates and that Scherzer was put off by his fellow ace’s “diva” behavior. Verlander already responded to that report previously.

There are a lot of questions about why the Mets are 60-71 despite entering the season with the league’s highest payroll. As much as players may try to deny it, something did not work behind the scenes, and even bigger changes may be coming this offseason.