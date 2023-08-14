Justin Verlander responds to criticism from anonymous Mets player

Justin Verlander was the target of some critical comments from one anonymous New York Mets player, and the ace pitcher issued his response on Monday.

Verlander was accused of being distant from teammates and acting like a “diva” with the Mets, according to one story that surfaced over the weekend. Verlander said he had “nothing but respect” for the Mets organization and wished them well going forward, but one portion of his response was particularly notable.

“I’m sorry to hear that a staff member took offense to constructive criticism on how we could improve,” Verlander wrote.

That is not exactly a firm denial from Verlander. The initial report also suggested the pitcher complained about the team’s analytics department, which may be what Verlander is addressing here.

Verlander was shipped back to the Houston Astros at the trade deadline. That certainly seems to have been the optimal outcome for all parties.