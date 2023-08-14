 Skip to main content
#pounditMonday, August 14, 2023

Justin Verlander responds to criticism from anonymous Mets player

August 14, 2023
by Grey Papke
Justin Verlander in a Mets uniform

Mar 15, 2023; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) throws pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Verlander was the target of some critical comments from one anonymous New York Mets player, and the ace pitcher issued his response on Monday.

Verlander was accused of being distant from teammates and acting like a “diva” with the Mets, according to one story that surfaced over the weekend. Verlander said he had “nothing but respect” for the Mets organization and wished them well going forward, but one portion of his response was particularly notable.

“I’m sorry to hear that a staff member took offense to constructive criticism on how we could improve,” Verlander wrote.

That is not exactly a firm denial from Verlander. The initial report also suggested the pitcher complained about the team’s analytics department, which may be what Verlander is addressing here.

Verlander was shipped back to the Houston Astros at the trade deadline. That certainly seems to have been the optimal outcome for all parties.

