Mets reportedly bringing in Buck Showalter favorite

Buck Showalter is reuniting with one of his old company men in New York.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Tuesday that the New York Mets are hiring Dom Chiti to serve as their bullpen coach. The 64-year-old Chiti had spent the past two seasons with the Los Angeles Angels.

Chiti is plenty familiar with the Mets manager Showalter. He already worked with Showalter as his bullpen coach two other times — with the Texas Rangers in 2006, then with the Baltimore Orioles from 2014 to 2016.

Now Chiti will be running it back for Round 3 with Showalter, this time on a Mets team that just brought in two relievers in David Robertson and Brooks Raley (on top of re-signing a third in Adam Ottavino). We know that Chiti can bring plenty of fire to the mix as well.