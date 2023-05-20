 Skip to main content
Mets set to accomplish historic first in doubleheader Sunday

May 20, 2023
by Grey Papke
Justin Verlander in a Mets uniform

Mar 15, 2023; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) throws pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets will make a bit of unique history on Sunday as they are set to play a doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians.

Saturday’s Mets game was rained out, leading the team to schedule a split doubleheader for Sunday. The scheduled starters for New York will be Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer, both winners of multiple Cy Young awards.

In fact, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, this will make the Mets the first team to start pitchers who have each won at least three Cy Young awards in both ends of a doubleheader in MLB history.

This one would have to be rare. There are only so many Cy Young winners, and even fewer of them have won as many as three. Add in them having to play on the same team to manage something like this and it’s a stat that might not be matched anytime soon.

Perhaps the wildest part? Despite all that talent, the Mets are just 23-23 and are facing a lot of scrutiny over their poor performances.

Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer, New York Mets
