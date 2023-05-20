Mets set to accomplish historic first in doubleheader Sunday

The New York Mets will make a bit of unique history on Sunday as they are set to play a doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians.

Saturday’s Mets game was rained out, leading the team to schedule a split doubleheader for Sunday. The scheduled starters for New York will be Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer, both winners of multiple Cy Young awards.

In fact, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, this will make the Mets the first team to start pitchers who have each won at least three Cy Young awards in both ends of a doubleheader in MLB history.

with Max Scherzer & Justin Verlander, the Mets would be the first team to start pitchers who have each won 3+ Cy Youngs in both ends of a doubleheader in fact, only team to start pitchers who had even won 2+ CYA in a DH is ALSO the Mets: 9/7/08: Pedro Martínez & Johan Santana — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) May 20, 2023

This one would have to be rare. There are only so many Cy Young winners, and even fewer of them have won as many as three. Add in them having to play on the same team to manage something like this and it’s a stat that might not be matched anytime soon.

Perhaps the wildest part? Despite all that talent, the Mets are just 23-23 and are facing a lot of scrutiny over their poor performances.