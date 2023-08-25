Mets spark debate with decision to retire 2 players’ jerseys

The New York Mets have made a decision that many fans hold differing opinions on.

The Mets announced on Thursday that they are officially retiring the jersey numbers of Dwight “Doc” Gooden (No. 16) and Darryl Strawberry (No. 18). The plan is to retire both numbers next MLB season.

No. 16 and No. 18: Forever enshrined in Mets history. Next season, we will retire Doc Gooden and Darryl Strawberry’s numbers. pic.twitter.com/WvgZ0SuxvA — New York Mets (@Mets) August 24, 2023

Gooden and Strawberry, the subjects of the ESPN “30 for 30” documentary “Doc & Darryl,” are two of the most enigmatic players in Mets history. Both are generally beloved by the team’s fans, having starred on their 1986 World Series team. Gooden was a Cy Young and Triple Crown winner in 1985 and made four All-Star teams with the Mets. Strawberry was a seven-time All-Star as a Met on top of winning two Silver Slugger Awards and leading the NL in home runs in 1988.

But neither player was able to live up to their full potential because of well-documented substance abuse and legal issues for both of them. Gooden and Strawberry were also already inducted into the Mets Hall of Fame together in 2010. Some fans feel that was enough of an honor from the team.

Regardless of where you stand in that whole debate though, both players are important parts of Mets history who provided very memorable years for the franchise and their fans, particularly those who grew up in the ’80s. Gooden and Strawberry have also tried to give back to the Mets franchise recently, and now the Mets are set to return the favor.