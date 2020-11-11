Trevor Bauer has funny response to possible interest from Mets

Trevor Bauer had a funny response to some possible interest in free agency from the New York Mets.

Bauer is one of the most desirable players on the free agent market and regarded by many as the top free agent pitcher. The Mets on Tuesday introduced new owner Steve Cohen, who shared his plans to spend big, with a goal of winning. That led to a question to Mets executive Sandy Alderson about whether the team would have interest in Bauer.

Alderson said on WFAN that he thought Bauer would be a good fit in New York.

“I actually think Bauer would be a great personality in New York. The kind of guy that fans would endorse. We’re in the entertainment business,” Alderson said.

Bauer, who has become one of the bigger personalities in MLB, responded sarcastically via Twitter.

“Nah…baseball isn’t entertainment. It’s boring and personality isn’t allowed. And this Bauer guy is going to be terrible in the New York media. Big head case. Couldn’t handle it,” he wrote.

Bauer seems to be up for the challenge of playing for the Mets if they sign him. But he also seems to be open to playing for any team in MLB.

The 29-year-old pitcher led the National League with an immaculate 1.73 ERA and a 0.79 WHIP for the Cincinnati Reds and is the favorite to win the NL Cy Young Award.