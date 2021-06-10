Look: Mets’ Kevin Pillar switches from clear mask to black

Kevin Pillar has been back in the lineup for nearly two weeks since returning from suffering broken bones in his face after being hit by a pitch. He is now sporting some different protective equipment while he plays.

The New York Mets outfielder was wearing a clear mask upon returning from facial fractures on May 31. However, he recently switched to a black mask and looks like Batman.

When Mets OF Kevin Pillar returned to action on 5/31 while nursing a broken nose, he wore a clear mask. This week he switched to a black mask (apparently with a maker's mark, although I can't make out what it says). Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/AfsRPTRPdU — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) June 10, 2021

Pillar says the clear mask was a temporary solution. The black mask was custom-made to fit his face.

Kevin Pillar says he switched to a black mask because it is custom-made for his face and allows for better vision: pic.twitter.com/RUlWOg4Vqs — SNY (@SNYtv) June 5, 2021

Pillar says he actually has been taunted by fans over the mask, which has allowed him to play while recovering.

Kevin Pillar on fans in the OF taunting him about his mask: “People are rude and people are mean, people come to the games and feel entitled to say what they want to say. I would say it’s all in good fun, but it’s kind of sad at some point." — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) June 5, 2021

It’s OK, Kevin. No matter what, you won’t match David Wright.