 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, June 9, 2021

Look: Mets’ Kevin Pillar switches from clear mask to black

June 9, 2021
by Larry Brown

Kevin Pillar black mask

Kevin Pillar has been back in the lineup for nearly two weeks since returning from suffering broken bones in his face after being hit by a pitch. He is now sporting some different protective equipment while he plays.

The New York Mets outfielder was wearing a clear mask upon returning from facial fractures on May 31. However, he recently switched to a black mask and looks like Batman.

Pillar says the clear mask was a temporary solution. The black mask was custom-made to fit his face.

Pillar says he actually has been taunted by fans over the mask, which has allowed him to play while recovering.

It’s OK, Kevin. No matter what, you won’t match David Wright.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus