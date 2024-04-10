Mets leading MLB in 1 unexpectedly awful statistic

The New York Mets seem to be finding new ways to achieve futility.

The Mets lost on Tuesday to the Atlanta Braves to fall to 4-7 on the young season. Reigning NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. was a particular thorn in the Mets’ side, going 2-for-3 with three stolen bases on the day.

Acuña’s rampage on the basepaths led Anthony DiComo of MLB.com to share a brutal stat about the Mets. DiComo noted that the Mets have now allowed 21 stolen bases in their 11 games so far this year, which is the most in MLB by a significant margin. Even worse is that they are the only team that still has yet to catch a single runner stealing this season.

The Mets are still rolling with their same catcher duo from last season of Francisco Alvarez and Omar Narvaez. But they are integrating several new offseason pitching additions (including Sean Manaea, Luis Severino, and Adrian Houser), so some time may be needed to get on the same page.

In fairness, the Mets may not be quite as bad as their record would suggest. Almost all of their losses have come by three runs or less, and they have still won four of their last six despite the defeat to Atlanta on Tuesday. But the Mets will definitely need to clean up their performance with opposing baserunners, or else face more wrath from their suffering announcers.