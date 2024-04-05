Mets announcer had brutal comment during team’s 6th game of season

The New York Mets are off to a horrendous start to the 2024 season, and their longtime play-by-play announcer seems like he is ready to throw in the towel.

The Mets secured their first win of the season by beating the Detroit Tigers in the second leg of a doubleheader on Thursday. They were hitless and trailing 1-0 through seven innings in that game, at which point SNY announcer Gary Cohen declared that the Mets may have hit “rock bottom.”

“Nobody in the ballpark, 0-5, hitless through seven. It feels like rock bottom,” Cohen said at the start of the eighth inning.

New York’s first hit of the game came shortly after Cohen made the comment. Harrison Bader led off the bottom of the eighth inning with a single, though he was stranded on base. The Mets walked off with a win in the bottom of the ninth after Pete Alonso led off with a homer to tie the game at 1-1 and Tyrone Taylor later delivered a game-winning RBI single.

Cohen was probably speaking for many Mets fans when he expressed his disgust with the way the season has gone. Still, the ballpark was empty mostly because of bad weather and a doubleheader. It is also a bit dramatic to say a team has hit “rock bottom” only six games into the season.

Cohen has been the Mets’ play-by-play announcer for SNY since 2005. When he has something to complain about, he typically is not shy. It is clear the team has gotten on his nerves quickly this season.