Mets sign another player away from the Yankees

The New York Mets’ offseason plan appears to be to raid the New York Yankees’ bullpen.

The Mets agreed to a two-year contract with reliever Luke Weaver on Wednesday. The deal is worth $22 million over two years, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

Weaver spent the last two-plus seasons with the Yankees, where he was relied upon as a key arm in the back end of the bullpen. He posted a 3.22 ERA with the Yankees, and even served as the team’s closer at times.

The Mets already signed Devin Williams away from the Yankees earlier in the offseason. The team also has a third former Yankee closer in Clay Holmes, though he was converted to a starter by the team last season.

Signing Weaver is part of the Mets’ effort to replace Edwin Diaz, who spurned them to join the Los Angeles Dodgers. It is fair to question whether these moves will be enough to sufficiently do that, especially since the team’s offseason has been widely criticized up to this point.

The Mets are essentially resetting their franchise after their late-season collapse in 2025. Whether it has actually improved their roster, however, is a matter of debate.