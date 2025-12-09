Dodgers have landed another star player

The Los Angeles Dodgers have made yet another huge move in free agency as they look to pursue a third consecutive World Series title.

All-Star relief pitcher Edwin Diaz agreed to a three-year contract with the Dodgers on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan says the deal is worth $69 million over three years, which represents the highest ever average annual value for a reliever.

Closer Edwin Díaz's deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers is for three years and $69 million, sources tell ESPN. The Dodgers, who were targeting bullpen help this winter, got the best closer on the market, setting a new AAV record for relievers. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 9, 2025

Diaz, who spent the last six seasons with the New York Mets, was one of the best pitchers available on the free-agent market. He is coming off another dominant year in which he went 6-3 with a 1.63 ERA and had 28 saves in 62 appearances. The right-hander was named an All-Star for the third time.

The 31-year-old Diaz had three seasons with the Mets in which he posted an ERA below 2.00. He suggested last month that there was a decent chance he would be signing with a new team, which seemed like a sign that he and the Mets were not making progress in contract negotiations.

The Dodgers have the highest payroll in Major League Baseball, and they have made it clear that they will continue to spend even after winning back-to-back championships.